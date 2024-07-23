© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Presidential Address to the Nation | PBS and NPR Special Coverage

WKAR Public Media
Published July 23, 2024 at 1:40 PM EDT
PBS News Special Report: President Biden Addresses the Nation

Wed July 24 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS and NPR will provide live coverage and analysis of President Biden’s address to the nation after announcing on Sunday that he is ending his reelection campaign and endorsing Kamala Harris for President.

The live coverage will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett and will also stream at PBS.org/newshour and on News Hour’s YouTube channel.

You can also listen to NPR’s special coverage of Biden’s address on NewsTalk at wkar.org or 102.3 FM.

Following this special broadcast, WKAR will return to regular programming in-progress.
WKAR StayTuned Update
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE