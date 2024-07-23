Presidential Address to the Nation | PBS and NPR Special Coverage

Wed July 24 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS and NPR will provide live coverage and analysis of President Biden’s address to the nation after announcing on Sunday that he is ending his reelection campaign and endorsing Kamala Harris for President.

The live coverage will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett and will also stream at PBS.org/newshour and on News Hour’s YouTube channel.

You can also listen to NPR’s special coverage of Biden’s address on NewsTalk at wkar.org or 102.3 FM.

Following this special broadcast, WKAR will return to regular programming in-progress.