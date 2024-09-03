© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ABC Presidential Debate Simulcast from PBS News and NPR

WKAR Public Media
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Tue Sept 10 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING and WKAR NewsTalk 102.3 | PBS News and NPR will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

PBS News coverage will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests.
Watch the PBS News livestream at youtube.com/pbsnewshour.

NPR coverage will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Also joining the coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.
WKAR StayTuned Update
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE