ABC Presidential Debate Simulcast from PBS News and NPR

Tue Sept 10 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING and WKAR NewsTalk 102.3 | PBS News and NPR will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

PBS News coverage will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests.

Watch the PBS News livestream at youtube.com/pbsnewshour.

NPR coverage will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Also joining the coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.

