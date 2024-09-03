© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Special | ABC Presidential Debate Simulcast

WKAR Public Media
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Tue Sept 10 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS News will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, followed immediately by special coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett.

Watch the livestream at youtube.com/pbsnewshour.

WKAR-HD Schedule
The schedule will remain unchanged, with Finding Your Roots still scheduled to air at 10pm following the debate.
WKAR StayTuned Update
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE