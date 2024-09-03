PBS News Special | ABC Presidential Debate Simulcast

Tue Sept 10 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS News will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, followed immediately by special coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett.

Watch the livestream at youtube.com/pbsnewshour.

WKAR-HD Schedule

The schedule will remain unchanged, with Finding Your Roots still scheduled to air at 10pm following the debate.