September 2024 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Sept 7 - Sept 28 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten with Jody Knol each Saturday for Great Lakes Concerts!

September 7

Ann Arbor Symphony performs JP Jofre’s Double Concerto for Cello and Bandoneon; Flutist Anthony Trionfo and pianist Dorothy Vogel play Carl Reinecke’s Sonata “Undine”; and Two Dances from Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana performed by the Lansing Symphony.

September 14

Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana performed by soprano Penelope Shumate, tenor David Shaler, baritone Babatunde Akinboboye, MSU Chorale, State Singers and Choral Union, and the Lansing Symphony.

September 21

Musica Vistas by Cynthia Folio played by the Boyd-Goluses Deo from an Absolute Music Series concert; Jackson Symphony performs the first two movements of Symphony No. 3 by Gustav Mahler.

September 28

The concluding four movements of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 performed by the Jackson Symphony.