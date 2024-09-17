Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 | WKAR Radio

During Hispanic Heritage Month, WKAR will feature a special music lineup dedicated to highlighting the profound contributions of Hispanic composers, performers, and conductors. Our programming will take listeners on a journey through the dynamic world of classical music shaped by the creativity and innovation of Hispanic artists.

We’ll explore the brilliant compositions of Hispanic composers whose works have expanded the classical repertoire and brought new dimensions to the genre. Alongside these masterpieces, we will celebrate the artistry of Hispanic performers and conductors, whose technical skill and emotional depth have enriched concert stages around the world.

Join us as we honor the contributions of these extraordinary musicians, whose legacies continue to resonate within the classical music tradition. Through this programming, we hope to deepen our listeners’ appreciation for the cultural richness Hispanic artists have brought to classical music’s enduring legacy.

As part of our Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, don't miss the September 20 episode of Showtunes Across the Mitten, which you can catch on Fridays at 7pm ET on 90.5 and streaming. Host Adam Yankowy will feature a special hourlong interview with Mexican-American composer and lyricist Joey Contreras. Known for his captivating music, Contreras will discuss his journey in musical theater and the creative process behind his latest work, In Pieces, which is being performed at the Wharton Center.