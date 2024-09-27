October 2024 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Oct 5 - Oct 26 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten with Jody Knol each Saturday for Great Lakes Concerts!

October 5

The Ann Arbor Symphony performs Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun by Claude Debussy and the Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms.

October 12

The Lansing Symphony and trumpeter Neil Mueller play the world premiere of David Biedenbender’s River of Time as well as Georges Bizet’s Symphony No. 1; Oboist Nermis Mieses and pianist Xavier Suarez play Incantation and Dance by William Grant Still in an Absolute Music Concert.

October 19

Winds of Puerto Rico play Valerie Coleman’s Tzigane for Woodwind Quintet at an Absolute Music concert; violinist Yevgeny Kutik and the Traverse Symphony play the Beethoven Violin Concerto in D.

October 26

Ann Arbor Symphony performs Joan Tower’s Made in America; from an Absolute Music program pianist Joseph Holt plays Chopin’s Barcarolle in F-sharp; violinist Clara Saitkoulov and the Jackson Symphony play Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in e minor.