Beyond the Elements: Indestructable | NOVA

AIRS JANUARY 18, 2023 AT 9PM ON WKAR HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Glass so strong you can jump on it, a rubber-like coating tough enough to absorb a bomb blast, endless varieties of plastic.

Scientists and engineers have created virtually indestructible versions of common materials by manipulating the chains of interlocking atoms that give them strength—but have they made them too tough?

Host David Pogue explores the fantastic chemistry behind the everyday materials we depend on, and how the quest for durability can be balanced with products’ environmental impact.