Daily News
- Michigan businesses could escape COVID-19 fines under bill
- Sparrow caregivers plan picket for better staffing, patient care
- East Lansing residents elect Dana Watson, George Brookover and Ron Bacon to City Council
- Potterville fails to pass ballot measure allowing marijuana businesses
- Schor keeps seat as Lansing mayor, 4 elected to City Council
- Mahoney is Jackson's next mayor; 3 win City Council seats
- Democrats boycott vote on bill to ban teaching critical race theory
- LGBTQ rights campaign loses signature battle; turns to MI Supreme Court