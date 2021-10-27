TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Daily News
fines
  1. Michigan businesses could escape COVID-19 fines under bill
  2. Sparrow caregivers plan picket for better staffing, patient care
  3. East Lansing residents elect Dana Watson, George Brookover and Ron Bacon to City Council
  4. Potterville fails to pass ballot measure allowing marijuana businesses
  5. Schor keeps seat as Lansing mayor, 4 elected to City Council
  6. Mahoney is Jackson's next mayor; 3 win City Council seats
  7. Democrats boycott vote on bill to ban teaching critical race theory
  8. LGBTQ rights campaign loses signature battle; turns to MI Supreme Court