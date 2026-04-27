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Wells Hall evacuated following discovery of unknown chemicals

WKAR Public Media
Published April 27, 2026 at 10:42 AM EDT
Students stand outside Wells Hall after being evacuated.
Clara Lincolnhol, WKAR News

Wells Hall on the Michigan State University campus was evacuated Monday morning as a safety precaution following the discovery of unidentified chemical substances inside the building.

The university issued an emergency alert to the campus community at approximately 10:20 a.m. regarding the situation.

The email from the university stated, "Due to the presence of some unknown chemicals that were located in the building, Wells Hall has been evacuated as a safety precaution while public safety officials work to properly identify the chemical. There is no known threat to campus and these actions are a precaution. Please do not enter Wells Hall and avoid the area until further notice."

WKAR News has a reporter on the scene. We will bring you updates here on wkar.org and listen for a report during our noon newscast on 90.3 FM.

Police car seen outside Wells Hall.
Clara Lincolnhol, WKAR News
WKAR News
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