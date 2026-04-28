National traffic death numbers down but Michigan experts worry about driver safety

STORY PRODUCED BY CAPITAL NEWS SERVICE

LANSING – Preliminary data for 2025 shows about 36,340 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. That’s a 6.7% decrease compared to 39, 254 in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Michigan’s 2024 crash statistics (1,099 deaths) showed no change from 2023 (1095 deaths). The state’s 2025 data has not yet come out.

Alicia Sledge, the director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said she hopes to see a decrease in traffic crash fatalities when the figures are released.

She said she thinks the decrease in traffic fatalities in the U.S. is due to a variety of strategies and countermeasures that have been implemented nationally.

“Some of those strategies and efforts include enforcement efforts, so law enforcement is out there conducting traffic enforcement to ensure that drivers are driving as safely as possible and according to traffic safety laws,” Sledge said.

“But we also have education and outreach, so we conduct public messaging to educate motorists and those that are using the roadways,” Sledge said.

That public messaging includes information about impaired driving, seatbelt use and distracted driving, which are some of the top safety problems they see contribute to traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Matthew Saxton, the executive director and CEO of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, said many fatal crashes have to do with drugs, alcohol and cellphone use while driving.

But another important contributing factor that is less talked about is reduced traffic safety enforcement, meaning cops aren’t pulling over as many people for breaking driving laws, he said.

Saxton said officers not stopping speeders causes more crashes because drivers get comfortable breaking other laws.

“Drunk driving accidents are now increasing because I think people don’t think they’re going to get stopped,” Saxton said.

Michigan Sheriffs’ AssociationMatthew Saxton, executive director and CEO of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association. Saxton said having more officers would lead to more traffic enforcement, which would make the roads safer.

But it’s hard to recruit and retain law enforcement officers, he said. “Law enforcement around the nation has had trouble recruiting and retaining good men and women that want to do the job and serve their communities.”

A recent Michigan Public Policy Survey found that 72% of Michigan’s local governments reported that their primary law enforcement agency has problems recruiting qualified personnel and 70% of sheriffs say retention is a problem for their office.

Approximately half of Michigan’s police chiefs and county sheriffs say their workforce size is insufficient to deliver needed law enforcement services to their community, according to the survey.

Sledge said her team is working with other organizations and state agencies on a project called the Safer by 2030 campaign to reduce traffic fatalities in Michigan by 30% by 2030.

“We’re asking all roadway users, all drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists and anyone out on the road to help us do whatever they can to be safe,” Sledge said.