Share | Our Michigan Family History
Share and explore Michigan history through family mementos. Your heirloom and story could be featured during a celebration at the Michigan History Center | Sat Jun 27
As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, WKAR Public Media and area partners invite Michiganders to share a piece of their family story of living in our Great Lake State.
Your heirloom and story could be featured online, at Our Michigan Family History celebration at the Michigan History Center coming in June and in future content from WKAR.
Family History Ideas
Your cherished item might be an article of clothing, a well-worn photo, or a tiny locket. You know what matters to you. These are some examples shared by your friends at WKAR.