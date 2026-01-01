WKAR-MSU

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, WKAR Public Media and area partners invite Michiganders to share a piece of their family story of living in our Great Lake State.

A piece of clothing, a well-worn photo, a tiny locket… These cherished items can hold memories of our families passed down through generations - AND tell the stories that make up the rich history of Michigan.

Your heirloom and story could be featured online, at Our Michigan Family History celebration at the Michigan History Center coming in June and in future content from WKAR.

Together, we are creating a tapestry that helps build a timeline of Michigan's history, interweaving it with the history of the nation from the Declaration of Independence to the 250th anniversary of the nation.