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Our Michigan Family History

Share and explore Michigan history through family mementos. Your heirloom and story could be featured during a celebration at the Michigan History Center | Sat Jun 27
Our Michigan Family History | WKAR America 250 | Michigan History Center
WKAR-MSU

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, WKAR Public Media and area partners invite Michiganders to share a piece of their family story of living in our Great Lake State.

A piece of clothing, a well-worn photo, a tiny locket… These cherished items can hold memories of our families passed down through generations - AND tell the stories that make up the rich history of Michigan.

Your heirloom and story could be featured online, at Our Michigan Family History celebration at the Michigan History Center coming in June and in future content from WKAR.

Together, we are creating a tapestry that helps build a timeline of Michigan's history, interweaving it with the history of the nation from the Declaration of Independence to the 250th anniversary of the nation.

Share Your Story

Do you have a special memento and story to share?

Visit Share a Story | Our Michigan Family History

to tell us about your family item and the part it has played in your family’s history.

Save the Date

Our Michigan Family History

Sat Jun 27 10a-4p

Michigan History Center

702 W. Kalamazoo St. Lansing, MI 48915

This WKAR America 250 event is presented in partnership with Michigan History Center