Whitmer makes endorsement in Michigan’s competitive 7th Congressional District

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is endorsing the Democratic candidate in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr. served as a former state senator and coordinated the governor’s agenda in the state Legislature last year. Whitmer visited Lansing Wednesday morning to endorse Hertel, arguing he will bring "a voice of sanity" to Washington.

The governor acknowledged the race would be competitive.

"What happens here is going to set the tone for the nation," Whitmer said. "This district is a microcosm within a microcosm of the country ... we need leaders in Congress more than ever who can get things done leaders who are low ego and high impact who know that they work for the people, not for themselves."

In 2022, Michigan’s 7th Congressional District was one of the most highly contested House races in the country due to the district including near equal numbers of Democratic and Republican voters. The race was among the most expensive in the nation.

The race is expected to remain contentious this year as incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin vacates her seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

As Whitmer’s liaison to the state Legislature, Hertel supported the repeal of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban as well as boosting the earned income tax credit and providing relief for retirees. He said he'll work across the aisle for change in Congress.

"The genius of democracy is not about politics, but how we solve problems together," he said. "I also believe we won't get very far as a country if we can't actually put differences aside and work together."

As part of his congressional platform, Hertel said he will work to lower the cost of prescription drugs and attract jobs to Michigan.

His opponent is former state lawmaker Tom Barrett, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2022 and is again vying to represent mid-Michigan. Barrett has criticized Hertel for his positions on immigration, as he runs a campaign centered on strengthening border security and public safety.

Hertel called Barrett a "MAGA extremist" and accused him of putting reproductive rights at risk.

Whitmer, whose "Fight Like Hell PAC" is supporting federal candidates who back abortion rights, said Michigan has led the country on the issue and electing Hertel will ensure Republicans are not able to undermine those efforts.

“A national abortion ban would undo everything that we were able to accomplish," Whitmer said. "We know the high stakes of this moment.”

Planned Parenthood CEO Paula Thornton Grear also spoke at the event, arguing a Republican-controlled Congress would pose a threat to abortion access.

"We must ensure that the leaders we're sending to Congress will uphold our values and stand up to these attacks on our fundamental rights," she said.