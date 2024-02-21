How to vote in Michigan’s presidential primary

Voters across Michigan are heading to the polls to select their choice for president. As of Feb. 20, more than 765,000 ballots have already been cast.

It’s the first time the state’s presidential primary has been held in February, making Michigan the fifth state in the nation to hold such a contest. It’s also the first statewide election that requires at least nine days of in-person early voting.

Michigan’s primary is Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

WKAR is providing this guide to help voters navigate the electoral process:



Who are the candidates?

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, the state’s presidential primary will feature ten candidates: three Democrats and seven Republicans.

Some of the candidates suspended their campaigns before the election but remain on the ballot.

Michigan requires voters to select either the Democratic or Republican candidate field when filling out a ballot. No party registration is required.

Here are the Democratic and Republican candidates appearing on Michigan's presidential primary ballot:

Democratic Party

Joe Biden

Current president of the United States

Dean Phillips

Congressman from Minnesota

Marianne Wiliamson (campaign suspended)

Author who previously led a church in Warren, MI



Republican Party

Ryan Binkley

Businessman from Texas

Chris Christie (campaign suspended)

Former governor of New Jersey

Ron DeSantis (campaign suspended)

Current governor of Florida

Nikki Haley

Former governor of South Carolina and a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Asa Hutchinson (campaign suspended)

Former governor of Arkansas

Vivek Ramaswamy (campaign suspended)

Businessman from Ohio

Donald Trump

Former president of the United States



How do I register to vote?

Voters need to be registered before they submit a ballot. Michigan allows voters to register anytime up to 8 p.m. on election day.

The Michigan Secretary of State has an online portal for voters to register or update their registration.

Voters seeking to register within 14 days of an election must do so in person.

Find your city/township clerk

Voters need to bring proof of eligibility and residency when registering to vote.

To be eligible to vote, a person must meet all of the following:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

To be prove residency, individuals must show one of the following documents that includes a name and address:



Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

Digital copies of these documents are acceptable.



How do I vote?

There are two ways to vote in Michigan — in person at a polling site or by absentee ballot.

Find your polling place

Early voting, which was approved by Michigan voters in 2022, is available at several locations. Several jurisdictions are operating their early voting sites in partnership with their county clerk or in conjunction with other municipalities.

Find your early voting location

To vote in person, you will be asked to show identification.

The following documents are accepted by poll workers as ID:

Michigan driver's license or state ID

Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

Voters can still submit a ballot without ID and will be asked to sign an affidavit.

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters waiting in line by 8 p.m. have the right to submit a ballot.

To vote using an absentee ballot, you will need to apply online, by mail, by phone or in person at your local clerk's office. Voters do not need a reason to vote absentee.

The Michigan Secretary of State recommends applying for absentee ballots in person within 14 days of election day to avoid postal delays.

Absentee ballot voters can submit their ballots by mail, at a local clerk's office or by drop box. The Secretary of State is asking voters to return their ballots within two weeks of Election Day for processing.

Find your absentee ballot drop box

