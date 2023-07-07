State Senator Sarah Anthony won't run for 7th District, Republican Tom Barrett files paperwork

State Senator Sarah Anthony says she won’t be running next year to represent Michigan’s 7th congressional district.

Now that we’ve passed our first historic budget, I can share that I’m officially not running for Congress.



As Senate Appropriations Chair, we’ve been able to deliver incredible results for Mid-Michigan right here in the state legislature.



While I’m humbled by the encouragement… pic.twitter.com/hE9T3BN183 — Sarah Anthony (@SarahAnthony517) July 7, 2023

Anthony says she had been considering running in 2024 for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s current seat. Slotkin announced her campaign earlier this year to be the state’s newest U.S. Senator as Debbie Stabenow retires.

In a video posted Friday on Anthony’s social media pages, the Lansing Democrat said she wants to focus on representing mid-Michigan.

“Too often, politicians are so worried about their next political job, that they overlook the job before them. That's just not me.”

Other Democrats like Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum have also declined to enter the race.

Republican and former state Senator Tom Barrett who unsuccessfully campaigned for the seat last year filed paperwork Friday to run again.