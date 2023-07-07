© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
State Senator Sarah Anthony won't run for 7th District, Republican Tom Barrett files paperwork

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
State Senator Sarah Anthony headshot
Courtesy
/
Michigan Senate Democrats
Sen. Sarah Anthony represents communities including all of Eaton County along with Mason and parts of Lansing.

State Senator Sarah Anthony says she won’t be running next year to represent Michigan’s 7th congressional district.

Anthony says she had been considering running in 2024 for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s current seat. Slotkin announced her campaign earlier this year to be the state’s newest U.S. Senator as Debbie Stabenow retires.

In a video posted Friday on Anthony’s social media pages, the Lansing Democrat said she wants to focus on representing mid-Michigan.

“Too often, politicians are so worried about their next political job, that they overlook the job before them. That's just not me.”

Other Democrats like Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum have also declined to enter the race.

Republican and former state Senator Tom Barrett who unsuccessfully campaigned for the seat last year filed paperwork Friday to run again.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
