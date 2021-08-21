Michelle Jokisch Polo

Michelle Jokisch PoloBilingual Latinx Stories Reporter and Weekend Host
As WKAR’s Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan’s Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR’s weekend news programs.
Michelle joined WKAR in August 2020.
Before joining WKAR, Michelle was the inclusion reporter at WGVU Public Media, covering stories of people at the intersections of racial justice immigration reform, criminal justice system reform, reproductive justice and trans and queer liberation. Michelle began her career as a journalist as the head reporter at El Vocero Hispano, the largest Hispanic newspaper in Michigan.
Michelle has a master’s degree from Grand Valley State University and a bachelor’s degree from Calvin University.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer declares September as Hispanic Heritage Month.
-
Older cell phones will be phased out in the next year. The Ingham County 9-1-1 dispatch services wants residents to be prepared for when these phones are left without a lifeline.
-
Episodio 15 | Viernes 3 de Septiembre del 2021
-
The East Lansing Police Department is honoring the first responders who lost their lives on Sept.11, 2001.
-
Jeanna Norris said she contracted COVID-19 last year and has been advised by her immunologist that vaccination isn’t necessary, due to her level of antibodies.
-
After an academic year of virtual instruction, Michigan State University is scheduled to begin its fall semester in-person Wednesday.
-
Episodio 14 | Viernes 27 de Agosto del 2021
-
Many Michigan State University students are moving into campus this week. That’s after the coronavirus pandemic upended their previous academic year and shifted them towards virtual learning.
-
After being closed for the last year and a half due to the pandemic and a water main break that caused flooding in the building damage, the Michigan Women’s Historical Center and Hall of Fame in downtown Lansing is reopening Thursday.
-
Episodio 13 | Viernes 20 de Agosto