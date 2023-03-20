© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Schor won't make 7th Congressional District run

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published March 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
Andy Schor photo
WKAR File Photo
/
WKAR-MSU
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says he’s decided against a congressional bid in 2024.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says he will not run for a seat in Congress in 2024.

The Democratic mayor announced the formation of a congressional exploratory committee earlier this month, shortly after incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced her decision not to seek reelection to Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Now, Schor says he’s decided against a congressional bid in 2024.

Schor says he already had sizeable funds committed towards a campaign, and the endorsements of four counties within the district.

“Then the next question was, am I able to do it with my time, and what am I willing to give up and how long am I willing to give it up and am I willing to do it for 17 months?” Schor said. “And the answer at the end of the day for me was, no.”

Michigan State University political scientist and Institute for Public Policy and Social Research director Matt Grossmann says Slotkin successfully ran twice, even when the district leaned Republican.

“For anyone to maintain Slotkin’s consistent advantage over the underlying partisanship of the district is going to be a high bar,” Grossmann said.

Former Republican state Senator Tom Barrett is planning his candidacy for the 7th District seat.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, a Democrat, is considering a run but has not formally announced.

Tags
WKAR News Andy SchorU.S. House of Representatives
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE