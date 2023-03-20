Schor won't make 7th Congressional District run

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says he will not run for a seat in Congress in 2024.

The Democratic mayor announced the formation of a congressional exploratory committee earlier this month, shortly after incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced her decision not to seek reelection to Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Now, Schor says he’s decided against a congressional bid in 2024.

Schor says he already had sizeable funds committed towards a campaign, and the endorsements of four counties within the district.

“Then the next question was, am I able to do it with my time, and what am I willing to give up and how long am I willing to give it up and am I willing to do it for 17 months?” Schor said. “And the answer at the end of the day for me was, no.”

Michigan State University political scientist and Institute for Public Policy and Social Research director Matt Grossmann says Slotkin successfully ran twice, even when the district leaned Republican.

“For anyone to maintain Slotkin’s consistent advantage over the underlying partisanship of the district is going to be a high bar,” Grossmann said.

Former Republican state Senator Tom Barrett is planning his candidacy for the 7th District seat.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, a Democrat, is considering a run but has not formally announced.

