Secretary DeVos Undergoes Surgery After Breaking Bone In Bike Accident

By 11 minutes ago
  • Betsy DeVos photo
    Betsy DeVos
    Courtesy photo / Betsy DeVos

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone suffered in a cycling accident.

A department spokeswoman says DeVos is resting at home after the Thursday surgery. She is expected to recover fully.

The spokeswoman did not immediately answer questions about the accident or the nature of DeVos' injury.

A schedule released by the department says only that DeVos has no public events this week.

She splits time between Washington and her home state of Michigan.

The spokeswoman said DeVos will be staying in daily contact with the department while she recovers.

Tags: 
Betsy DeVos

