Station News

WKAR Public Media Joins the America Amplified Election 2024 Initiative to Build Civic Literacy ahead of ElectionsEast Lansing, MI; February 20, 2024 – WKAR Public Media announced today that it has joined America Amplified, a public media journalism initiative that focuses on listening to the community in the reporting process and boosting election literacy.
February 15, 2024; Washington, D.C. - NPR's 23-member Board of Directors is comprised of 12 Member Directors, 9 Public Directors, the NPR Foundation Chair, and the NPR President & CEO.
The film was part of Michigan State University’s 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
Wed., Jan. 24, at 7:00 p.m. on WKAR TV, radio, and streaming, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lays out her legislative agenda for the year ahead.
East Lansing, MI; January 5, 2024 – Available online now, the WKAR original program Off the Record presents "Evening with the Governor 2023," featuring Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory in conversation with senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.
East Lansing, MI; December 21, 2023 | Hulu + Live TV Subscribers and Local Now Viewers Will Now Have Access to High-Quality, Educational, and Inspiring Content from WKAR
East Lansing, MI; December 14, 2023 –The senior director of development and communication of WKAR Public Media is one of 30 public media leaders to graduate from the Public Media Diversity Leaders Initiative (PMDLI).
WKAR Public Media, an award-winning PBS member station, premieres “Beyond the Score with Al Martin,” on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 8:30pm ET on WKAR-TV in mid-Michigan. The special edition sports magazine show explores stories where sports and society intersect.
We would like to express our gratitude to all of the WKAR listeners who voted in the contest.
On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, hundreds of visitors came out to Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing to attend Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR.
Smith comes to WKAR with years of experience working with PBS stations nationally and locally.
The broadcast service has been providing news, information, and entertainment to those with trouble seeing or reading the printed word since 1973.