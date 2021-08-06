-
Protestors gathered in Lansing to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
¿Que Onda Michigan? | Episodio 11
The CDC's new, more limited eviction moratorium may help it survive legal challenges. President Biden is pushing states to quickly distribute federal aid to the millions of renters who need it.
Online only in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Michigan Jazzfest and the East Lansing Art Festival return for visitors this weekend.
As the U.S. economy continues to rebound from the pandemic recession, lots of people are going back to work — but not as quickly as many employers would like. Employers added 943,00 jobs in June.
In a 4-2 vote, the commission advised the full city council to reject the proposal, submitted by Bethany Christian Services, which said it would operate the shelter with federal funding.
The appeals court says the fact that the victim is transgender is encompassed by the language of the intimidation law.
Wildfires in Canada and the west coast are sending plumes of smoke towards Michigan.
Commissioner Mark Grebner says Ingham County should use federal relief money for cash payouts in exchange for new COVID-19 vaccinations.
Beekman will transition into the newly created position of vice president for strategic initiatives in the fall.
"Ron Burgandy" first announced his campaign to "Make Lansing Classy Again" in March of 2021.
On August 4, the department said it's recommending, but not mandating, that all students, faculty and staff wear a mask inside school buildings regardless of whether they've been vaccinated.