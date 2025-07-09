-
WKAR staff and associates have been honored with eight regional Emmy awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
A total of 14 WKAR staff and associates are recognized for excellence in content contributions with peers throughout the state
WKAR Public Media staff have been honored with five regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The awards were announced at the 46th Annual Emmy® Michigan Awards Gala in Detroit on June 15, 2024.
East Lansing, MI; June 6, 2024 – Saliby and Khan take home national awards in the Arts Feature and Visual Storytelling categories.
The station won awards in both small market television and small market radio in region 7.
EAST LANSING, MI; May 16, 2024 - The radio news team at WKAR Public Media has earned seven Excellence in Journalism awards from SPJ Detroit, including three first place awards.
EAST LANSING, MI; May 15, 2024 – The talented storytellers at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University have earned 12 Regional Emmy® nominations for their productions.
WKAR has been named Michigan Public Station of the Year for both television and radio by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. This marks the twelfth time for television and the second time for radio in recent years.
EAST LANSING, MI; Mar 1, 2024 – WKAR wins 10 Best in Category, 9 Merit at MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards.
EAST LANSING, MI; August 7, 2023 – The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned the Outstanding News Operation award from Michigan Associated Press Media Editors (APME) for 2022.
Storytellers from WKAR Public Media and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University have been honored with five regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
EAST LANSING, MI; May 24, 2023 – Sophia Saliby earned the award for her 2022 story on a local woodworking class