MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman says officers are continuing to process their time serving as first responders on Feb. 13.
Common Ground is opening the United Resiliency Center in East Lansing on March 4.
The building, which was one the sites of February's mass shooting, plans to reopen during the spring semester.
The Michigan State University board moved to release at least 4,000 documents related to the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal after years of objection.
Michigan State University faculty launched a campaign this week to create a union representing nearly 2,000 professors in the school’s tenure system.
Tucker's attorneys sent a legal notice Thursday evening notifying several individuals and departments affiliated with MSU to retain their records.
Michigan State University has fired former football coach Mel Tucker following allegations of sexual harassment. Officials say Tucker's actions bring "ridicule upon the university."
Michigan State University's Board of Trustees is prohibiting people with concealed carry permits from bringing guns on campus. The group also heard from survivors calling for the release of documents related to the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.
The Lansing School District’s Board of Education ratified a new contract with wage increases following negotiations with the union representing teachers.
Construction has begun on a new Mt. Hope School in the Lansing School District to replace the old facility. The building is expected to be completed in 2025.
Consumers Energy is collaborating with several Michigan school districts to get dozens of electric buses out on the road during the upcoming academic year.
Michigan State University plans to begin selling alcoholic beverages at sporting events starting with the September 16 football game at Spartan Stadium.