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WKAR Originals

WKAR original video series and specials plus independent productions presented by WKAR.
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Watch 1:20:26
Sally: A Solo Play by Sandra Seaton
Sally: A Solo Play
Sandra Seaton's one-woman drama surrounding Sally Hemings' fight to secure her children's freedom.
Special: 1:20:26
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 10, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S56 E2 | 27:45
Watch 1:00
I Feel
Teamwork
Kids share how teamwork, communication, and encouragement help everyone succeed.
Episode: S2 E8 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
I Feel
Community Sadness
Kids share how helpers, family, and community bring comfort during difficult moments.
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
I Feel
Responsibilities
Kids share how everyday responsibilities build trust, confidence, and independence.
Episode: S2 E6 | 1:00
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 30, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.
Episode: S56 E1 | 27:45
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