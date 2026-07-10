WKAR Originals
WKAR original video series and specials plus independent productions presented by WKAR.
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Sandra Seaton's one-woman drama surrounding Sally Hemings' fight to secure her children's freedom.
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Kids share how helpers, family, and community bring comfort during difficult moments.
Kids share how everyday responsibilities build trust, confidence, and independence.
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.