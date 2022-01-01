Major Gifts and WKAR

Planned Giving

We would be most honored to be remembered as a part of your legacy.

Through creative gift planning strategies incorporated within your comprehensive estate plans, you may:



Provide significant future financial support for WKAR designated per your wishes,

Possibly reduce income taxes,

Potentially avoid or reduce capital gain and estate taxes,

Retain a life income or increase spendable income.

We invite your inquiries and would be pleased to discuss with you, your family, and/or your advisors, how a planned gift to WKAR may be arranged to satisfy your philanthropic and financial goals.

Charitable Bequests

The vast majority of planned gifts established for, and ultimately received by, WKAR are the result of charitable bequests established in one's will or personal trust. Charitable bequests can take various forms including: specific bequests, residuary bequests, and contingent bequests. Such gifts enable you to make significant contributions that may not have been possible during your lifetime.

Gifts of Retirement Plan Assets

Do you know that your retirement plan assets can be gifted to WKAR tax free? Retirement plan assets, when left to individual beneficiaries, will be taxed at that person’s ordinary income tax rate. When gifted to WKAR, WKAR will receive 100% of the remaining retirement plan assets and will not be reduced by any tax.

Gifts of New or Existing Whole-Life Insurance Policies

To avail yourself of this planned giving opportunity, WKAR development staff will work with you and the MSU Foundation to determine if this is the right option for you. Your premium payments each year will qualify for a charitable deduction if WKAR is the owner and beneficiary of the policy.

Charitable Life Income Plans

Charitable remainder trusts and charitable gift annuities offer a lifetime stream of income for you and/or your loved ones, will create a future gift to the program of your choice at WKAR, provide a charitable deduction, and complement your general estate plans. To learn more about charitable life income plans please contact WKAR development.

Legacy Society

The WKAR Legacy Society recognizes those who have established planned gifts for the future support of WKAR. Please let us know if you are interested in these gift planning options. We want to include you!