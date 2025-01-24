TV Antenna Viewing

WKAR Channels

WKAR TV serves our community with FIVE over-the-air (OTA) television channels

23.1 WKAR-TV (WKAR-DT1)

HDTV broadcast featuring award-winning WKAR originals and the best from PBS. Performance, drama, science, news, and America’s most trusted daytime children’s television.

23.2 WKAR World (WKAR-DT2)

The best of public media in news, documentaries, and informational programming that helps us understand conflicts, movements and cultures.

23.3 WKAR Create (WKAR-DT3)

Public television series and specials on food, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness and other lifestyle interests.

23.4 WKAR PBSKIDS (WKAR-DT4)

Family viewing 24/7 from the media brand rated most educational by parents.

23.5 Michigan Learning Channel (WKAR-DT5)

Instructional content 24/7 to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers.