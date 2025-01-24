TV Antenna Viewing
WKAR Channels
WKAR TV serves our community with FIVE over-the-air (OTA) television channels
23.1 WKAR-TV (WKAR-DT1)
HDTV broadcast featuring award-winning WKAR originals and the best from PBS. Performance, drama, science, news, and America’s most trusted daytime children’s television.
23.2 WKAR World (WKAR-DT2)
The best of public media in news, documentaries, and informational programming that helps us understand conflicts, movements and cultures.
23.3 WKAR Create (WKAR-DT3)
Public television series and specials on food, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness and other lifestyle interests.
23.4 WKAR PBSKIDS (WKAR-DT4)
Family viewing 24/7 from the media brand rated most educational by parents.
23.5 Michigan Learning Channel (WKAR-DT5)
Instructional content 24/7 to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers.
Connecting an antenna to your TV is a great way to receive programming FREE from TV stations in your area – including WKAR!
Even if you already get your TV programming from a cable or satellite provider or streaming services, over-the-air reception with an antenna can add many greats option to your viewing choices. And, it is FREE.
Explore this page for how-tos and tips.
Connect an Antenna
To watch local WKAR and other local TV stations over the air, you'll need to connect an antenna to your TV.
NOTE: This page shows set-up using an indoor antenna placed in or near a window.
What you’ll need
A TV antenna. Indoor antennas are easier to set up, but outdoor antennas generally provide better reception.
A coaxial cable. Long enough to reach from your TV to your internal antenna location or your external antenna connection.
Connect the Coaxial Cable to the Antenna
Connect the Coaxial Cable to Your TV
Attach the antenna to your TV using the coaxial cable. The antenna input is usually labeled "ANT IN" or "RF IN."
Position the Antenna
Temporarily secure the antenna to a wall or window with clear transparent tape, or have a friend hold it in place as you scan for channels.
Prepare Your TV for a Channel Scan
NOTE: Your TV may have names for the following steps that differ from this example.
Power on your TV and get ready to scan for channels. Press the "Menu" button on your remote control. If you don't have a remote, your TV should have a built-in "Menu" button.
Find and select the "Channel Scan" option on your TV's menu. This option may be labeled "Rescan," "Tune," or "Auto-tune."
If you can't find the "Channel Scan" option, look through your TV's "Settings," "Tools," "Channels," or "Options" menu. On some TVs, you have to press the "Input" button and go to "Antenna."
In your device’s menu, you’ll be asked to choose between ‘Cable’ and either ‘Antenna’, ‘Air’, or ‘Broadcast’. Select either ‘Antenna’, ‘Air’, or ‘Broadcast’, depending on the option your TV presents.
Then, begin the channel scan.
Scanning for channels
This process may take a few minutes as your TV searches for available channels.
If WKAR channels don’t show up after a channel scan, try repositioning the antenna and rescanning for channels. Small adjustments can make a big difference in signal quality.
Channel Menu
Once your channel scan finds the WKAR broadcast signal, you should see all five WKAR TV broadcast channels. 23.1, 23.2, 23.3, 23.4, 23.5.
Poor Reception
If the picture quality isn’t quite right, try moving the antenna to a different spot. Repeat until the signal quality is optimal. There is no need to rescan for channels once your tuner has found the WKAR channels.
For tips to improve reception, visit antennaweb.org or other links at the bottom of this page.
Completed set-up
Once you’re satisfied with the signal, attach your antenna to a window or wall for permanent placement. The antenna we use in this example includes adhesive for attaching the antenna to a wall or window.
With antenna connected, positioned for best reception, and channel scanning complete, you are now set up to watch all five WKAR-TV broadcast channels free over the air. Combined with other local TV station broadcasts, you might receive dozens of channels free.
More Information
These sites offer interactive TV tower maps and tips and information for improving your over-the-air TV reception via antenna.*
*By following these links you are leaving wkar.org
Updated 1/24/25