Podcasts
Podcasts from WKAR Public Media and partners
WKAR’s Jamie Paisley presents intriguing stories for each day in Michigan history. From name changes and iconic cities to arcane laws, Michigan Minute covers a wide variety of fascinatingly true tales from the Great Lake State. Listen live at 90.5 FM during Morning Edition and Weekend Edition.
Inside the Arts shines a spotlight on local performers, artists, authors, and other creative individuals who are making a significant impact on the community through their talents and passion.The series is presented most weeks by reporter Scott Pohl, creator and weekly producer of Inside the Arts. In the years since his retirement from WKAR, Pohl has continued to contribute stories enjoyed by WKAR listeners.
MI Michigan Story features true stories from Michigan, told by the people who lived them. Every Michigander has incredible, heartfelt, and often hilarious tales shared around family dinner tables and holiday gatherings. This podcast brings those stories to a wider audience, connecting us through the moments that make Michigan unique. Hosted by Robert Prince.
Explore the cultural, historical, and imaginative roots of techno, one of the most influential electronic music genres in the world. Journey deep into the sonic landscapes of Detroit, unpacking the forces that shaped the birth of techno and the visionary Black youth who created it. Hosted and written by Julian C. Chambliss.