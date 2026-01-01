© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Your Sunday briefing on what’s coming in mid-Michigan and why it matters.
The Signal Week Ahead by WKAR News

Get The Signal every Sunday.

The Signal is your WKAR News Sunday morning briefing on what’s ahead in mid-Michigan and why it matters. Each week, our newsroom highlights the key stories, civic decisions and community moments shaping the days ahead. No noise. Just Signal.

What you’ll get each week

  • One big Mid-Michigan story that sets the agenda for the days ahead
  • The votes and decisions shaping Mid-Michigan this week
  • What our reporters are watching before it becomes a headline
  • Arts, culture, and community moments worth making time for
  • A short list of events that are actually worth leaving the house for
  • No noise. Just what matters for the week ahead.

More about The Signal
The Signal is written by WKAR News journalists and contributors across Mid-Michigan. Our goal is simple: help you start the week informed, grounded, and a step ahead, with context you won’t get from headlines alone.

