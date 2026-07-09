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Community Calendar

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Featured Events
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  • Jul 09 Thursday

    Secrets of the Salamanders

    Grand Ledge Area District Library
    06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
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  • Jul 09 Thursday

    The Journey Within with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar

    W.K. Kellogg Auditorium
    $20
    07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
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  • Jul 10 Friday

    Michigan's Aquatic Invasive Species Scavenger Hunt - Statewide Event!

    Anywhere
    12:00 AM - 12:00 AM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
    Read More

  • Jul 10 Friday

    Messy Play Fun Days

    Grand Ledge Area District Library
    11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
    Read More

  • Jul 10 Friday

    Twilight Adventures

    Potter Park Zoo
    $8-$20
    06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
    Read More

  • Jul 11 Saturday

    Michigan's Aquatic Invasive Species Scavenger Hunt - Statewide Event!

    Anywhere
    12:00 AM - 12:00 AM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
    Read More

  • Jul 11 Saturday

    Packard Farmers Market

    Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
    Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
    Saturday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
    Read More

  • Jul 11 Saturday

    Fall/Winter Sports Equipment Swap

    Grand Ledge Area District Library
    10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
    Read More

  • Jul 11 Saturday

    Parsing: A Human Experience - an art exhibit by Alexander Elliott

    The Robin Theatre
    11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
    Read More

  • Jul 12 Sunday

    Michigan's Aquatic Invasive Species Scavenger Hunt - Statewide Event!

    Anywhere
    12:00 AM - 12:00 AM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
    Read More
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