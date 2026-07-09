Community Calendar

The MiCorps AIS Detection Blitz is a statewide event happening June 29 through July 12, 2026, and it is an easy way to turn time on the water into something meaningful. Participation can happen from anywhere in Michigan.

Whether you are on the water over the July 4th holiday with family and friends, or just enjoying a quiet moment on your own, you can take part. If you see something in the water that looks unfamiliar or that you know to be invasive, just snap a photo and upload it using the free iNaturalist app. No experience or identification skills are needed.

Once you join the project on the iNaturalist app, anything you upload during the event dates is automatically added to a statewide map of aquatic invasive species observations. Your photos help show where aquatic invasive species are appearing across Michigan. This information can be used by scientists, resource managers, and local organizations to better understand distribution, track changes over time, and inform management efforts.

It is something anyone can do. It is easy to turn into a game with kids, something to keep an eye out for with friends, something to get competitive with, or simply a reason to take a closer look at the water you already enjoy.

MiCorps, the Michigan Clean Water Corps, is a program of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and is administered through Michigan State University Extension. The program works with volunteers and partners across the state to monitor and better understand Michigan’s water resources.

Learn more and get started here: https://www.micorps.net/events/aisblitz