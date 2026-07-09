Community Calendar

Jul 09 Thursday
What can salamanders tell us about the health of our forests and wetlands? Alexa Warwick, Ph.D. will introduce us to the fascinating world of salamander research, explaining how scientists study these secretive amphibians and what they reveal about the environment. Perfect for nature lovers, students, and anyone curious about the hidden wildlife around us.https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16582449
Discover a refreshing way to unwind, recharge, and reconnect with yourself at The Journey Within, a special evening with world-renowned humanitarian, peace ambassador and Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the historic W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.
In a world that moves fast, this event offers a rare chance to slow down and experience a sense of ease that lasts. Gurudev’s words create a deep sense of peace and resonance that brings a smile, making this program ideal for anyone seeking less stress, better well-being, more balance or simply an uplifting night out - no meditation experience required.
Set in the heart of Battle Creek’s long tradition of wellness, this evening invites reflection, renewal, and meaningful community connection. Join us for inspiration, meditation and practical wisdom that can enrich everyday life.
Thursday, July 9, 2026 7:00 PM – 9:00 PMW.K. Kellogg Auditorium,Battle Creek, MIRegistration: https://tiny.cc/july9
All are welcome.
Jul 10 Friday
The MiCorps AIS Detection Blitz is a statewide event happening June 29 through July 12, 2026, and it is an easy way to turn time on the water into something meaningful. Participation can happen from anywhere in Michigan.
Whether you are on the water over the July 4th holiday with family and friends, or just enjoying a quiet moment on your own, you can take part. If you see something in the water that looks unfamiliar or that you know to be invasive, just snap a photo and upload it using the free iNaturalist app. No experience or identification skills are needed.
Once you join the project on the iNaturalist app, anything you upload during the event dates is automatically added to a statewide map of aquatic invasive species observations. Your photos help show where aquatic invasive species are appearing across Michigan. This information can be used by scientists, resource managers, and local organizations to better understand distribution, track changes over time, and inform management efforts.
It is something anyone can do. It is easy to turn into a game with kids, something to keep an eye out for with friends, something to get competitive with, or simply a reason to take a closer look at the water you already enjoy.
MiCorps, the Michigan Clean Water Corps, is a program of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and is administered through Michigan State University Extension. The program works with volunteers and partners across the state to monitor and better understand Michigan’s water resources.
Learn more and get started here: https://www.micorps.net/events/aisblitz
Come have some messy outdoor summer fun Friday mornings this summer-- Kids can play with chalk, bubbles, goop, squirt bottles, big trucks, mud, and more. Great for manipulative play and sensory engagement-- different activities each week. Join us every Friday, 11:00-12:00, July 10th through August 21st!https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16557231
As the sun sets, Potter Park Zoo comes alive with Twilight Adventures!
From 6 – 9 p.m., explore the zoo with a themed scavenger hunt, make friendship bracelets, paint rocks for pollinators, play yard games, and enjoy s’mores by the fire.
Along the way, discover simple ways to help animals and the planet because small actions make a big impact!
Jul 11 Saturday
The Packard Farmers Market returns for the 2026 season at the historic Packard Proving Grounds, bringing together local farmers, artisans, bakers, makers, and small businesses in a one-of-a-kind setting where history and community meet.
Formerly known as the Shelby Farmers Market, the newly rebranded Packard Farmers Market reflects its deep connection to the Packard Proving Grounds and its mission to support the preservation of this iconic historic site. The market runs Saturdays from May 16 through October 10, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on the expansive front lawn of the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site.
Each week, the market is arranged in neat rows across the lawn, offering a relaxed, walkable shopping experience. Vendors may park directly next to their booths, and the grass setting provides a cooler summer atmosphere ideal for tent setups. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. The market is supported by Packard Proving Grounds volunteers and local high school students earning community service hours.
The Packard Farmers Market is open on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends and will be closed Saturday, July 4. Proceeds from the market directly benefit the ongoing restoration and preservation of the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site, owned and operated by the Packard Motor Car Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Dates: Saturdays, May 16 – October 10, 2026 *closed July 4th
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Location: Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site, Shelby Township
More information and vendor details: packardprovinggrounds.org/farmersmarket
Ready for a new sports season to begin? Join us for our Fall/Winter Sports Equipment Swap! This community event is the perfect way to pass along gently used gear and pick up something new for yourfamily. No equipment to swap? You're still invited to stop by and see what's available and take anything you can use.https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16566972
A two-day gallery installation featuring paintings by local Lansing artist Alexander Elliott featuring musical components by local Lansing composer Evan Gedert.
Open hours are Friday, July 10, 11-5 and Saturday, July 11, 11-6. Closing reception on Saturday from 4-6 PM.
Jul 12 Sunday