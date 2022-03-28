The Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) is a statewide public television partnership offering instructional content to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers.
In mid-Michigan, the Michigan Learning Channel is available over the air via antenna on WKAR-TV channel 23.5.
MLC shows are broadcast for over-the-air antenna reception and are available as a live stream. Shows are stored for on-demand viewing on a variety of digital platforms, ensuring accessibility to all students, teachers and families in the state. All content is offered at no cost to schools, families and caregivers!
For more information contact:
Summer Godette, WKAR Family Engagement Coordinator
Summer@wkar.org or 517-884-4774.
Tue., Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:00p.m. | Learn about the Literacy Essentials with teachers from the Read, Write, ROAR! TV series.
Want to stay updated on all things MLC Summer? Check out the MLC Summer Webpage to get involved and stay informed.
Learning literacy skills is fun with the Michigan Learning Channel! Each Literacy Activity Book has activity pages that go along with the Read, Write, ROAR! video lessons and activities from your favorite PBS KIDS characters!
Computer science and coding activities for all ages! The Michigan Learning Channel is partnering with Code.org and Grand Valley State University’s MiSTEM Network to inspire students of all ages to try their hand at a coding activity.
The MLC Day at a Glance