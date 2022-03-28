© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Michigan Learning Channel -A Michigan Public Media Partnership

The Michigan Learning Channel (MLC) is a statewide public television partnership offering instructional content to support the education of students and to provide alternative resources for families and teachers.

In mid-Michigan, the Michigan Learning Channel is available over the air via antenna on WKAR-TV channel 23.5.



MLC shows are broadcast for over-the-air antenna reception and are available as a live stream. Shows are stored for on-demand viewing on a variety of digital platforms, ensuring accessibility to all students, teachers and families in the state. All content is offered at no cost to schools, families and caregivers!

For more information contact:
Summer Godette, WKAR Family Engagement Coordinator
Summer@wkar.org or 517-884-4774.

More at MICHIGANLEARNING.org

