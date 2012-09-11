Subdued Reflection On Sept. 11 Anniversary

On the morning of the eleventh anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the sound of bagpipes pierced the air at the site of the World Trade Center memorial in New York City.

At the Pentagon, in New York and in Shanksville, Pa., thousands of Americans came together to remember those who were killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

NPR's Neal Conan listens to sounds from anniversary events across the country. He also reads a poem from Poetry After 9-11, an anthology by New York poets first published in 2002.

Going To Work

by NANCY MERCADO

On their daily trips

Commuters shed tears now

Use American flags

Like veiled women

To hide their sorrows

Rush to buy throwaway cameras

To capture your twin ghosts

Frantically I too

Purchase your memory

On post cards & coffee mugs

In New York City souvenir shops

Afraid I'll forget your facade

Forget my hallowed Sunday

Morning Path Train rides

My subway travels through

The center of your belly

Day after day

Afraid I'll forget your powers

To transform helicopters

Into ladybugs gliding in the air

To turn New York City

Into a breathing map

To display the curvature

Of our world

From Poetry After 9-11 edited by Dennis Loy Johnson and Valerie Merians. Copyright 2012 by Nancy Mercado. Excerpted by permission of Melville House.

