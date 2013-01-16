Top Stories: Obama's Plan On Guns; Inflation Remains In Check

Good morning.

Sorry we're late with the roundup. We've had quite a few things to post about already today, as you can see:

-- Before Obama's Plan Is Out, NRA Calls Him An 'Elitist Hypocrite'

-- Inflation Rate Slowed Sharply In 2012; Prices Were Flat In December

-- UPDATE: 'Turmoil' For Many Parents As NYC School Bus Drivers Strike

-- Fireball, Panic As Helicopter Crashes In London

-- Blast Rocks Kabul; Dozens Wounded, Attackers Killed

-- Interior Sec. Salazar Is Latest Member Of Cabinet To Announce Departure

Among the other stories making headlines:

-- "French Troops Move North As Mali Rebels Dig In." (The New York Times)

-- "Islamists Attack Algerian Gas Feld, Kill, Kidnap Foreigners." (Reuters)

-- Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford (R) Announces Bid For Congress. (The State)

-- Top Japan Airlines Ground Boeing 787 Dreamliners. (BBC News)

-- With Confession, Lance Armstrong Is Hoping To Reduce Lifetime Ban From Competition And Head Off A Lawsuit That Could Cost Him Nearly $100 Million. (The Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.