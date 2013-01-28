© 2021
VIDEO: Look Out! Car Suddenly Emerges From Foam On Highway

By Mark Memmott
Published January 28, 2013 at 12:39 PM EST

Weekend storms on Australia's "sunshine coast" whipped up sea foam that covered the beach and roads. And when we say covered, we're talking about deep stuff.

Check out how close one car came to hitting some folks. We've found two views on YouTube.

-- Close.

-- Even closer.

If you want to hear what the adult word is that those videos "bleep," click here.

Now This News has more video of all that foam here.

Update at 12:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 29: Our apologies. The video we posted earlier showing a "close" view of the car has been removed from YouTube. We've replaced it with a BBC report that includes the same footage.

