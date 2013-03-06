E.U. Hits Microsoft With $732 Million Fine

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR business news starts with a big fine for Microsoft.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The European Union hit Microsoft with a $732 million fine, today. It's for failing to offer Windows users a choice of Internet browsers. The U.S. software company promised to give European consumers a choice of browsers back in 2009 in an antitrust settlement. But the E.U. says Microsoft broke that agreement, which would've given 15 million people alternatives to Internet Explorer. Microsoft acknowledged the failure, saying it was a mistake. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.