What Curiosity's 10 years on Mars have taught us

By Ailsa Chang,
Kai McNameeMallory Yu
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ashwin Vasavada, the head scientist for the Curiosity Mars rover, about the rover's 10 years of exploration.

