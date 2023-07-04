© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Rob Schmitz
Published July 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT

Israel presses its offensive in the occupied West Bank. Russia says it repelled a drone attack on a Moscow airport. A Chicago suburb remembers victims of a mass shooting at a July Fourth parade.

Steve Inskeep
Rob Schmitz
