New government figures show that inflation is easing

By Michel Martin,
Scott Horsley
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT

New numbers out Wednesday are expected to show the inflation rate in June was just over 3%. That's a big improvement from this time last year, when inflation topped 9%.

