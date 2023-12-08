Morning news brief

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published December 8, 2023

Hunter Biden faces new criminal charges. The death toll in Gaza rises. Tension builds over comments university presidents made at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
