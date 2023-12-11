© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST

World policy leaders meeting in Qatar discuss war in Gaza. Donald Trump plans to skip testifying for a second time in the New York civil fraud trial. Argentine President Javier Milei is inaugurated.

