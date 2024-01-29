What's billed as LA's first zero-proof cocktail bar recently opened in Chinatown

Iman Maani is a production assistant on Morning Edition and Up First. She began her journalism career at Member station NCPR in Canton, New York. She has also worked on the political docu-series, Power Trip, that covered the midterm elections. Iman is a graduate from St. Lawrence University.
