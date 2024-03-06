© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sizing up the results of California's open Senate primary on Super Tuesday

KQED | By Michel Martin,
Marisa Lagos
Published March 6, 2024 at 5:14 AM EST

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey advance in the California U.S. Senate race.

Copyright 2024 KQED
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Marisa Lagos
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE