Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published June 27, 2024 at 4:18 AM EDT

The first Biden-Trump presidential debate is tonight. President Biden pardons troops expelled from the military for their sexuality. A general in Bolivia attempted to overthrow the government.

