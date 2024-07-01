© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: AM870 reception

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

President Biden’s debate performance casts doubt on reelection chances. French voters push far-right party to strong lead in election's first round. Gymnast Simone Biles will head to another Olympics.

Copyright 2024 NPR
