Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:23 AM EDT

Israel's prime minister will speak to a joint meeting of Congress. The rapid-fire launch of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. A new NPR poll shows more voters moved into the undecided camp.

