Trump's unusual town hall

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published October 15, 2024 at 5:01 PM EDT

Donald Trump did a town hall in Oaks, Penn., Monday night. After taking questions, he invited the audience to stick around and listen to music, and then he stood on the stage for around half an hour.

Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
