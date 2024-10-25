© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic Morgan Library celebrates 100 years with exhibit on its first librarian

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Jeanette WoodsAilsa Chang
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT

Morgan Library in New York is celebrating its 100th anniversary by recognizing one of its most influential librarians.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE