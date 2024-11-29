© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
How President-elect Donald Trump has garnered support in India

By Diaa Hadid
Published November 29, 2024 at 4:08 AM EST

In India, support for President-elect Donald Trump, is strong. In the hometown of Kamala Harris' mother, Indian men say they believe Trump will bring peace.

