© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why John Bolton sees Greenland as issue of 'critical importance' to U.S. security

By Matt Ozug,
Juana SummersAshley Brown
Published February 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton about the president's ambitions of expanding into Greenland.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Ashley Brown
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE