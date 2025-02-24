The changes that lie ahead for Germany after Sunday's election

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.