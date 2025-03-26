Morning news brief

© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:39 AM EDT

National Security officials are grilled over their use of Signal, Federal workers ordered back to office find shortages of supplies, Russia and Ukraine agree to stop fighting in the Black Sea.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
