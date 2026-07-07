Lansing officials push back on DOJ plan to send federal election monitors

City officials are pushing back after the U.S. Department of Justice said it plans to send federal election monitors to Lansing for the August primary — a move local leaders say was based on inaccurate information and could confuse voters ahead of a high‑turnout election year.

The DOJ sent letters in late June to Lansing, Detroit and East Lansing requesting election documents and outlining plans for federal oversight.

The letters did not specify why the cities were selected, but they directed clerks to preserve certain records and prepare for the presence of federal observers at polling locations.

In a video posted Tuesday to Facebook , Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said the letter sent to his office included false claims about how the city administered its 2024 elections.

“I can tell you that we run safe, secure and accurate elections in the city of Lansing and comply with both state and federal law,” Swope said. “That being said, we have had election observers in the past and are comfortable with observers from the Department of Justice in 2026. What we won’t stand for is interference in our election or intimidation of our voters.”

He continued by stressing that voter access and ballot security remain the city’s priority.

“I’m committed to making sure every ballot vote counts and every Lansing voter has an opportunity to cast their ballot in a safe, secure and accurate manner,” he said.

Mayor Andy Schor echoed Swope’s concerns, saying the city will comply with lawful federal requests but will also defend its election processes and staff.

City officials’ pushback against the DOJ’s plan to send federal election monitors to Lansing gains additional weight when viewed alongside earlier political efforts to draw federal oversight into Michigan’s election system.

In November 2025, 22 Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi urging the Department of Justice to supervise Michigan’s 2026 elections, arguing that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson faced a conflict of interest because she would be administering an election in which she was also a candidate.

Benson’s office dismissed the request as “dangerous, false rhetoric,” telling Michigan Public Radio that the lawmakers were “pouring gasoline on our democracy.”

The DOJ did not comment on the letter.

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However, Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel each issued statements in response to the DOJ’s recent letters sent in June:

"The courts have been clear time and time again: states run elections, not the federal government,” said Attorney General Nessel. “Michigan law provides not only a variety of ways to vote, but also plenty of opportunities to get involved in the election process. Residents can witness the public logic and accuracy testing of our tabulators and volunteer on election day as poll workers or election inspectors. The law even provides parameters for federal and congressional poll monitors. We encourage everyone to participate and see for themselves how secure and fair our elections are – but make no mistake, my office stands ready to hold accountable those who attempt to unlawfully interfere with or intimidate Michigan election workers.”

"Michigan’s elections are transparent, accurate, accessible, and secure," said Secretary Benson. "And while the US Department of Justice continues to pursue baseless allegations to confuse voters about those facts, we welcome anyone who wants to - in compliance with the law - observe Michigan’s elections process. When they do, they will see what we already know to be true - Michigan’s professional local clerks are committed to ensuring our elections are safe, accessible, and fair. Voters can trust that their vote is secure, and that clerks will count it according to the law. We will continue to make sure every eligible Michigan citizen can cast their ballot with confidence, free from interference and obstruction."

Federal election monitors are typically deployed to ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act and other federal laws, often in jurisdictions with past issues related to voter access or election administration.

The DOJ has not publicly commented on the letters or the planned oversight.

